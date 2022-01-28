Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 84.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 304,254 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter.

KURA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

