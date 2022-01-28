Desjardins Downgrades Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Hold

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EQX opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 44.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equinox Gold by 10.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

