Darren Gee Sells 33,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,397.25.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

