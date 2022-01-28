Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

