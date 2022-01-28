Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.00

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 20389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

