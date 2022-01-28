Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFIHY remained flat at $$14.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dairy Farm International has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.