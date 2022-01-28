Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTRUY. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $18.06 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

