DABANKING (DAB) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, DABANKING has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DABANKING has a total market cap of $61,453.09 and $3.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING (CRYPTO:DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

