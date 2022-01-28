Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 958,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

About Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

