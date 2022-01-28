CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

