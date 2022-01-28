CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PPL by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPL by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $3,760,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PPL by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,051,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

