CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

