CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

CVI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

