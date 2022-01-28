CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 6,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $335,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

