Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CFR opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.
