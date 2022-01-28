Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CFR opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.