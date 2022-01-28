Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0013

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $95,362.39 and approximately $11.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,971.42 or 0.99781678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

