CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

