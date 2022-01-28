CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $38.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
