CSW Industrials’ (CSWI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSWI stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

