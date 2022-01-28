Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 8,369 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

