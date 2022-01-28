Critical Contrast: Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $540.10 million 10.78 -$554.13 million ($6.12) -10.93 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.14 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $124.85, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -75.30% -86.35% -17.41% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

