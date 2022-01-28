Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CWGL stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

