Credit Suisse Group Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $106.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.58.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.