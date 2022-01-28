Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €177.44 ($201.63).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €177.05 ($201.19) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €157.71.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.