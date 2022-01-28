Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.70% of PTC worth $98,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $73,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

