Creative Planning Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of INMD opened at $41.17 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

