Creative Planning Takes $335,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $433.41 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.60 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.