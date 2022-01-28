Creative Planning Sells 45,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $98,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $117,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $4.00 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

