Creative Planning Purchases 243 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Datadog were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 992,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.15 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,709 shares of company stock worth $320,112,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

