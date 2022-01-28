Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. Crane has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

