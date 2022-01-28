Cpwm LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,481. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

