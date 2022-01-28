Cpwm LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $55.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

