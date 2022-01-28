Cpwm LLC Raises Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,638 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 113,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

