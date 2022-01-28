Cpwm LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.85% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,399,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,316. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

