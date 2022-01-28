Cpwm LLC Acquires 151 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. The firm has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

