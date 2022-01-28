Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €63.00 ($71.59) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.69 ($76.92).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €54.74 ($62.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.30.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

