Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 915,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spok by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 806,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 1,120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $190.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.25. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

