Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 15,364.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Ducommun worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 14.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

