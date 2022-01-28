Cove Street Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 62,672 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,255. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

