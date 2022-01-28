Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 338.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 506,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.8% during the third quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 103,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.42. 8,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

