Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 22,145 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. NewMarket comprises about 3.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NewMarket by 30.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 26.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.01. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,065. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.54 and a 200 day moving average of $338.64. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.