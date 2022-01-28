Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,768,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

