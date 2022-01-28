Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 3%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.62. 32,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,480,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

