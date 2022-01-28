Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $477.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

