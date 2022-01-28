Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cortexyme stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,386,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cortexyme by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after acquiring an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

