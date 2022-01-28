Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Corning stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.