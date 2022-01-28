Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.
Corning stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
