Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

EQX opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

