Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

