Contrasting InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust -2.64% -1.73% -0.85%

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -293.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InvenTrust Properties and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Americold Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 3.63 $24.54 million ($0.30) -90.16

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment involves in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

