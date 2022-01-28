Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 3.62 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -9.47 Nephros $8.56 million 5.57 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -12.26

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 237.24%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 196.85%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Nephros on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.