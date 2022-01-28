Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 75,643 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tilly’s worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.